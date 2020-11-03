Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. CIBC upgraded Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 871,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 216,263 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.