Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. CIBC upgraded Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.
Shares of CS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.
