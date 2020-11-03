Credit Suisse Group Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,484.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,450.00 to $1,484.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,330.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,167.94.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,215.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $994.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.60 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,378.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

