Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MLLCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of MLLCF opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

