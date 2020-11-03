Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Airbus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. Airbus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

