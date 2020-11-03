Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.52.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of $901.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

