Crispr Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.56.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $86.16 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

