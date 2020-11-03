Critical Analysis: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioCardia and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 142.32%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -3,331.90% -441.82% -167.17% Autolus Therapeutics -10,518.19% -48.60% -41.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 34.14 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -0.75 Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 174.36 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -3.92

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

