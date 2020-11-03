Critical Contrast: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Enable (NYSE:ENAB)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Blue Apron alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Apron and Enable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 2 1 0 2.33 Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Apron currently has a consensus price target of $8.37, indicating a potential upside of 100.16%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Enable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Apron has a beta of -4.32, indicating that its share price is 532% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and Enable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $454.87 million 0.12 -$61.08 million ($4.67) -0.90 Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enable has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Enable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -12.78% -91.24% -24.21% Enable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blue Apron beats Enable on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.