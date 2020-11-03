Critical Contrast: Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) & Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD)

Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dougherty’s Pharmacy N/A N/A N/A Progressive Care -6.22% N/A -25.89%

Dougherty’s Pharmacy has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Progressive Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Progressive Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dougherty’s Pharmacy $36.05 million 0.01 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Progressive Care $32.63 million 0.51 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Summary

Dougherty’s Pharmacy beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

