Critical Review: Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and China HGS Real Estate (NYSE:HGSH)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and China HGS Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.07 $46.75 million $2.46 5.22 China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million N/A $3.70 million N/A N/A

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than China HGS Real Estate.

Volatility & Risk

Retail Value has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 8.77% 2.53% 1.17% China HGS Real Estate -3.28% 0.88% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Value and China HGS Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.64%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than China HGS Real Estate.

Summary

Retail Value beats China HGS Real Estate on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. Its development activity includes land acquisition, project planning, design and construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

