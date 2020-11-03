Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.21.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

