CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CSX stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. AXA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 159,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179,106 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

