Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $596,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $318,931,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after acquiring an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $306.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

