Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after buying an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $317.84 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.61. The stock has a market cap of $296.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

