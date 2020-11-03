Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 133,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

