Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

