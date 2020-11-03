Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after buying an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,433,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after purchasing an additional 193,664 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.54 and its 200 day moving average is $210.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.