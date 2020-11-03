Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 665 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

