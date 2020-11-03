Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

