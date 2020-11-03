Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,831,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $187.56 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

