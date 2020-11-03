Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,162,000 after acquiring an additional 750,169 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $64,440,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,950 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 476.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

