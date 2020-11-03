Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

