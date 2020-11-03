Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,062,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

