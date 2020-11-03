Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

