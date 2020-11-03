Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on K. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

K opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

