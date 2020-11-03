Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 354,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

