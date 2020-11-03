Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $168.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $147.71.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

