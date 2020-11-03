Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $425,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

