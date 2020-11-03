Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.77 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.