Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.