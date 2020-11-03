Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $231.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.05 and a 200-day moving average of $188.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

