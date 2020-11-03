Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $773,000 Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period.

PFF opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

