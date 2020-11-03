Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $364.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.