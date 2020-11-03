Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $158.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

