Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Invests $213,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $5,980,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

