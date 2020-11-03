Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 165,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 828.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.