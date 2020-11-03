Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

