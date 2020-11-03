Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 430 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

