Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,226 shares of company stock valued at $20,747,009. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.