Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Deere & Company by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4,039.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $233.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.