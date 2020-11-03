Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

NYSE:TRV opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

