Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

