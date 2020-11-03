Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $225,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

