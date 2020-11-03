Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,185 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,341 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after buying an additional 1,088,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after buying an additional 877,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

