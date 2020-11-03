Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 3,453 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,105 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

NYSE JCI opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

