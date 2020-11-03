Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 4,553 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.