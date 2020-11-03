Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after buying an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after buying an additional 153,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,611,000 after buying an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $109,940,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.59 and its 200 day moving average is $284.95. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

