Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,442,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 676,416 shares of company stock valued at $45,673,010. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.