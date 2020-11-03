Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 168,486.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 105.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

