Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $24,175,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of MS opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

